1 juvenile, 1 adult shot in Timonsville, police chief sas

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were shot in Timmonsville Tuesday, including one juvenile, the Timmonsville Police Chief said.

According to the Timmonsville Police Chief, Thomas McFadden, the juvenile was shot in the leg, and 21-year-old Jahien Samuel was grazed by a bullet either on his side or back and the injury is not life-threatening.

McFadden said the shooting may have stemmed from an altercation earlier in the day, a fight somewhere else in the county that may have led back into town.

The chief said he spoke with a group earlier in the day that included Samuel and the juvenile.

McFadden said more updates will be provided Wednesday.

