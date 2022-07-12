Warrant: Suspect chased, shot victim in downtown Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An arrest warrant provides new details on what happened before a man was found with gunshot wounds in his car in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Police were called last Wednesday morning to the area of Highway 501 and Broadway Street after hearing several gunshots.

While on the way to the scene, officers came across a car crash near 8th Avenue North and Kings Highway, where they found 40-year-old Joshua Wilson, from Parkersburg, W. Va., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died days later.

Officers were able to use city cameras to identify the suspect vehicle and took 35-year-old Quentin Jean into custody later on Wednesday.

According to arrest warrants, it was learned that Jean “did chase the suspect in his vehicle and shot the victim in his vehicle.”

Video evidence, physical evidence and witness statements confirmed that information.

Jean is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

