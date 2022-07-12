Rare orange lobster discovered at Red Lobster has new home at Ripley’s in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A rare lobster was saved from being someone’s dinner at a Red Lobster in Florida.

Workers immediately noticed an orange lobster had been shipped to their restaurant and went on a mission to save the rare find.

Cheddar, a rare orange lobster, was discovered at Red Lobster in Florida. She now has a home at Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach)

Red Lobster reached out to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach and the attraction agreed to take the crustacean.

“Here at Ripley’s, we take pride in honoring all of the unusual curiosities the world has to offer and when Red Lobster reached out about an orange lobster they had in their possession, Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach answered the call and happily welcomed the extraordinary crustacean to her new home this week,” Ripley’s said.

Red Lobster and Ripley’s Aquarium named the orange lobster Cheddar in honor of the restaurant’s beloved Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Two members of Ripley’s husbandry team went to Florida, carefully packed up Cheddar and drove her to Ripley’s Marine Science Research Center. It’s a state-of-the-art quarantine and research facility, where Cheddar is currently getting acclimated.

Tours of the Marine Science Research Center are opening up to visitors on July 20, where they can be educated on animal care, conservation efforts and also meet Cheddar.

Cheddar’s orange shell is caused by a genetic mutation that causes it to produce more of a particular protein than other lobsters. Orange lobsters are one in 30 million!

