Police: Fight led to shooting in Georgetown area; 1 hurt

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Georgetown.

Georgetown police officers were called around 11 p.m. Monday to Georgetown Memorial Hospital after a shooting victim showed up there.

Police interviewed the victim and a witness who said a fight between the suspect and victim led to a shooting.

The victim was shot in the arm and is expected to be OK, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Investigators are trying to figure out where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the tip line at 843-545-4400.

The police department said more information will be released when it becomes available.

