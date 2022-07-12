Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Officials find cocaine, meth, items associated with Mexican Cartels in drug trafficking arrests in Horry County

Officials find cocaine, meth, items associated with Mexican Cartels in drug trafficking arrests...
Officials find cocaine, meth, items associated with Mexican Cartels in drug trafficking arrests in Horry County(Horry County PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men have been charged with felony drug trafficking in Horry County following an investigation by the Horry County Police Department Narcotics Unit.

In early July 2022, the HCPD Narcotics Unit served a search warrant off of Ivy Road in the Gale Acres community of unincorporated Horry County.

A search of the Ivy Road location, among others, led to the discovery of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 0.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, and one gun.

Narcotics agents collected evidence that ultimately identified Martine Garcia, 31, of Conway, as a source of illegal drugs in Horry County.

Garcia faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base (10 grams or more, but less than 28 grams, first offense; 2 counts), trafficking in cocaine (400 grams or more), and trafficking in ice, crank or crack cocaine (400 grams or more, felony).

Martine Garcia
Martine Garcia(Horry County PD)

Ulisses Perez, 19, of Fort Worth, Texas, faces charges for possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking in cocaine (400 grams or more).

Ulisses Perez
Ulisses Perez(Horry County PD)

Officials also found a number of statues associated with the drug trade.

“Jesus Malverde,” the male statue, is considered a folklore hero and “narco saint” for Mexican Cartel drug traffickers.

The “Santa Muerte” statute holds a more religious belief and is often looked at as the patron saint of the cartel world.

Both of the statues are of value in Mexican Cartel cases, as they are a direct symbol of drug traffickers and their worship, according to the arrest report.

The HCPD investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity in Horry County is encouraged to contact the HCPD drug crime tip line at 843-915-8346 or drugtips@horrycounty.org

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolished motel in North Myrtle Beach to turn into a city parking lot
Demolished North Myrtle Beach motel replaced with parking lot devastates locals
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
Conway deadly apartment shooting:
Community shocked, saddened after Conway man killed in weekend shooting at apartment complex
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
1 injured, lanes closed after vehicle vs. tree crash in Conway
1 injured, lanes closed after vehicle vs. tree crash in Conway

Latest News

A state lawmaker is asking Gov. Henry McMaster to look into what he calls a discrepancy in...
Lowcountry lawmaker wants investigation into ‘gas price discrepancy’
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach City Council updates workforce housing plans
.
VIDEO: SC Supreme Court disbars Alex Murdaugh ahead of murder charges for wife, son
.
VIDEO: Robots aid pancreatic surgery at Grand Strand Medical Center