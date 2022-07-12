Officials find cocaine, meth, items associated with Mexican Cartels in drug trafficking arrests in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men have been charged with felony drug trafficking in Horry County following an investigation by the Horry County Police Department Narcotics Unit.

In early July 2022, the HCPD Narcotics Unit served a search warrant off of Ivy Road in the Gale Acres community of unincorporated Horry County.

A search of the Ivy Road location, among others, led to the discovery of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 0.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, and one gun.

Narcotics agents collected evidence that ultimately identified Martine Garcia, 31, of Conway, as a source of illegal drugs in Horry County.

Garcia faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base (10 grams or more, but less than 28 grams, first offense; 2 counts), trafficking in cocaine (400 grams or more), and trafficking in ice, crank or crack cocaine (400 grams or more, felony).

Ulisses Perez, 19, of Fort Worth, Texas, faces charges for possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking in cocaine (400 grams or more).

Officials also found a number of statues associated with the drug trade.

“Jesus Malverde,” the male statue, is considered a folklore hero and “narco saint” for Mexican Cartel drug traffickers.

The “Santa Muerte” statute holds a more religious belief and is often looked at as the patron saint of the cartel world.

Both of the statues are of value in Mexican Cartel cases, as they are a direct symbol of drug traffickers and their worship, according to the arrest report.

The HCPD investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity in Horry County is encouraged to contact the HCPD drug crime tip line at 843-915-8346 or drugtips@horrycounty.org

