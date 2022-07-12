Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Next Level Mobility in Murrells Inlet offers everything you need to help get your fitness to the next level

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Next Level Mobility in Murrells Inlet can help you reach your fitness and wellness needs no matter where you’re at on your journey.

We loved learning about their open gym, group classes, personal training, recovery center, and how they can personalize your plan to help you reach your goals.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolished motel in North Myrtle Beach to turn into a city parking lot
Demolished North Myrtle Beach motel replaced with parking lot devastates locals
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
Conway deadly apartment shooting:
Community shocked, saddened after Conway man killed in weekend shooting at apartment complex
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
1 injured, lanes closed after vehicle vs. tree crash in Conway
1 injured, lanes closed after vehicle vs. tree crash in Conway

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Next Level Mobility Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Next Level Mobility Pt 5
.
Grand Strand Today - Next Level Mobility Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - Next Level Mobility Pt 6