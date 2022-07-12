Myrtle Beach leaders declare certain cars as abandoned to improve city’s appearance

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Council approved a motion on Tuesday that declared certain tagged vehicles around the city as abandoned.

City staff could tag a vehicle for a number of reasons such as being unlicensed, uninsured or inoperable.

The approval of the motion by city councilmembers on Tuesday allows 18 vehicles to be towed from public or even private properties to a tow yard.

The spokesperson for the city, Mark Kruea, said the goal of tagging and towing abandoned vehicles is to improve the appearance of neighborhoods and other areas around the city.

“The idea is to make the neighborhood look good. If you got, you know a vehicle that’s junk basically next door, you’re not happy about that, and it’s a detraction to the neighborhood whether it’s a residential area or a commercial area,” said Kruea.

So, what happens if your vehicle is tagged?

First, if your vehicle is deemed abandoned, you have seven days to fix the vehicle’s issue.

If you choose to ignore the tag, your vehicle will be towed.

However, the vehicle can be reclaimed but not without paying the towing and storage fees.

Finally, if you do not reclaim your vehicle within 30 days, the towing company can sell your vehicle and pocket the money.

Last year, the city tagged 569 vehicles but only 62 of those vehicles were towed.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.