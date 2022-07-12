Lowcountry lawmaker wants investigation into ‘gas price discrepancy’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A state lawmaker is asking Gov. Henry McMaster to look into what he calls a discrepancy in gasoline prices in Georgetown County compared with neighboring Horry and Charleston Counties.

Rep. Carl Anderson (D-Georgetown) also sent a letter to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson asking his office to investigate, according to the South Carolina House Democratic Caucus.

In a letter to McMaster, Anderson said gas prices in Georgetown County “are 50 to 60 cents more per gallon than gas prices per gallon in Horry and Charleston Counties.”

“Is this not the result of price gouging? The residents of Georgetown County are seeking some source of relief at the pump as well,” he wrote. “I respectfully ask that you investigate the discrepancy in the prices of gas per gallon and report back to me your findings.”

He also asked McMaster to “offer an opinion as to why, statewide, premium gas is extremely higher than regular gas.” He acknowledged that while premium gas is always higher, he said “there seems to be a greater increase between the two.”

Gas Buddy, which tracks gas prices across the state, lists the lowest price per gallon in the Tri-County area on Tuesday afternoon at $3.87 at a Summerville gas station.

It lists $3.85 as the cheapest gas in the Myrtle Beach area.

But it lists the cheapest gas in Georgetown at $4.05 and shows a price of $4.19 in Andrews and $4.24 on Pawleys Island.

