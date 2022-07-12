Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lazarus accepts certification Horry County Council chair runoff results, no longer appealing

Mark Lazarus
Mark Lazarus(Source: Mark Lazarus campaign)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The runner-up for Horry County Council chairman announced on Tuesday he is no longer appealing the results.

Mark Lazarus made a statement on Tuesday saying that he accepts the certification of the runoff election on June 28.

Incumbent Johnny Gardner narrowly defeated Lazarus by 260 votes.

Lazarus had been fighting the runoff results after it was discovered that 1,377 Democratic absentee ballots were accidentally sent to Republican voters prior to the runoff. The county cited an error in the ballot printing and mailing process by a third-party service, Sun Solutions. The cause of how this happened is still under investigation.

Lazarus claims only 140 absentee ballots were received by the June 28 deadline to be counted.

RELATED COVERAGE:

He appealed to the Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Board to delay certification until all absentee ballots that were received late were counted. But the board said state law does not allow them to open or count late ballots.

Lazarus then appealed to the Horry County GOP to have all ballots counted, but the party’s executive committee said that he was a day late in file his appeal, according to a state statute.

Lazarus’s campaign stated that he entered his appeal on Tuesday, June 5. Per the statute, however, the deadline to file an appeal was on Monday, July 4.

The appeal was denied and the case was thrown out.

Lazarus then announced on Friday that he was going to take it to the state level and filed an appeal with the South Carolina GOP. A hearing with the SCGOP’s Executive Committee was scheduled to take place in Columbia on July 14.

In a statement, Lazarus said that appealing the decision won’t provide many answers for voters.

“As I stated previously, my protest was not just about who won, but to find out what went wrong and make sure election mistakes do not keep occurring in Horry County,” Lazarus stated. “Unfortunately, appealing the county party’s decision to the South Carolina Republican Party won’t give Horry County voters the answers they deserve as to what went wrong in their election and does not help determine whether anyone who voted by absentee in the runoff election actually had their vote counted or a remedy to count their votes.”

He said that he recognizes that there is no recourse to count the votes, so no further appeal will be pursued.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolished motel in North Myrtle Beach to turn into a city parking lot
Demolished North Myrtle Beach motel replaced with parking lot devastates locals
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
Conway deadly apartment shooting:
Community shocked, saddened after Conway man killed in weekend shooting at apartment complex
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
1 injured, lanes closed after vehicle vs. tree crash in Conway
1 injured, lanes closed after vehicle vs. tree crash in Conway

Latest News

Highs will remain warm and the muggy meter will be high through the end of the week. Showers...
FIRST ALERT: Becoming warm and humid tomorrow with rain chances sticking around
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh, according to attorney
Myrtle Beach City Council met Tuesday and declared certain tagged vehicles around the city as...
Myrtle Beach leaders declare certain cars as abandoned to improve city’s appearance
File Graphic
Police: Fight led to shooting in Georgetown area; 1 hurt