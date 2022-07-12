Lake City FY 22-23 budget includes projects include clean water, rec center, housing improvements

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City’s 2022-2023 fiscal year budget includes upgrades to wastewater treatment, the water tank on Church Street and the building that formerly housed Florence Darlington Technical College classes.

LAKE CITY INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS UPDATES

Wastewater Treatment Plant

A groundbreaking new wastewater treatment lab is tentatively scheduled for July 22 for the next phase of improvements to the Lake Swamp Wastewater Treatment Plant at Cemetery Road in Lake City.

The $10 million project began in October 2021 and is expected to be completed later this year.

The construction of a new wastewater treatment lab that will upgrade existing facilities with more space and updated equipment for processing water tests such as:

Biological Oxygen Demand – this five-day test ensures that the treated water being disposed into Lynches River is environmentally safe

Total Suspended Solids – this test makes sure wastewater meets

Already underway is the construction of two new aeration basins and the replacement of aging equipment at the facility which will improve the treatment of discharged wastewater in and near the City of Lake City.

The improvements are financed by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and administered by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control with joint funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the State of South Carolina. Funding includes a forgivable loan from the State Revolving Fund Program, monies from the third penny sales tax, and a construction loan which will be converted to a U.S. Department of Rural Development loan.

Affordable Housing Project

The City of Lake City will break ground this fall on a $400,000 project to provide affordable housing in Lake City using American Recovery Act funds. The project will begin with five new three-bedroom homes built on existing city property which will be sold at around $90,000 once completed. The goal is to continue the project with another five homes at a time as long as appropriate city properties are available.

Carver Street Area Stormwater & Sidewalk Improvements

The Carver Street area stormwater and sidewalk project is in feasibility and planning, and a grant packet will be submitted by the end of the third quarter to fund the improvements.

Graham Street Pump Station

The moving of a sewer pump station from Graham Road to Blanding Street will, in addition to improving storm water drainage, provide for future improvements at the Blanding Street Ball Fields. The $845,000 project is funded by a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and a $95,000 match from the City of Lake City.

Church Street Water Tank

The Church Street water tank, locally known as the checkerboard tank for its red and white paint scheme, is slated for rehabilitation and repair in the coming months. The project is funded by a $489,000 South Carolina Rural Infrastructure grant and a $228,000 match by the city from American Recovery Program funds.

Cole Road Community Recreation and Convention Center

Known as the Cole Road project, the Cole Road Community Recreation and Convention Center will revitalize the city property that formerly housed Florence Darling Technical College classes. The project will include a Cultural Arts & Educational Events Center and a Recreational Center.

Project plans are currently with AECOM engineers and a ground-breaking ceremony for the first phase of the project is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 26. This first phase will transform the existing structure into the Cultural Arts & Educational Events Center that will include:

Banquet & exhibition halls

A multipurpose room

Classroom/meeting room

Fitness room

Catering kitchen

Bridal room

Storage areas

The addition of the Recreational Center will add a basketball arena seating up to 300 spectators to the west side of the existing structure. This facility will include:

Home and guest locker rooms

Basketball gymnasium

Mezzanine overlooking the court

Storage areas

For more details about Lake City projects, visit LakeCitySC.gov

