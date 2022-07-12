‘It’s out of control’: Florence leaders, police look for ways to curb crime following violent weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two separate weekend shootings in Florence have city leaders and police looking for ways to turn around the uptick in violence.

The first was Sunday morning at a convenience store on Palmetto Highway. Officers said two men walked into the “On The Go” store with guns, and demanded money, then one of them shot the clerk. There is no word on how the person is doing.

Then later that day, officers said they found one person dead outside a home on Commander Street. The coroner said Dequin Ellerbe died in the shooting.

­”It’s out of control,” said Kermit Moore, the vice president of East Florence Community Organization.

WMBF requested crime data from the Florence Police Department.

Last year, the city of Florence saw 136 incidents stemming from gun violence.

So far this year, there have been 68 incidents, including a double homicide in April and several other deadly shootings.

“Any loss of life in our city is a tragedy,” said Capt. Mike Brandt of the Florence Police Department. “One is too many, but we’re now at 10 incidents, I’m at a loss for words, to be honest with you. We don’t know exactly what is pushing this trend right now,” said Brandt.

Back in June, the city of Florence pushed the resolution of Project Cease Fire, which is a national program that helps cities focus on preventing crime and gun violence. It also provides additional equipment for police officers.

“We as a city will work with the community to be able to coordinate the efforts of the various individuals involved,” said Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin. “I do want to encourage the citizens to understand, this will be a collaborative effort that will take time but community members will have to participate for this to be successful.”

That success also depends on everyone playing a part.

Moore said he wants to see more young people involved in Project Cease Fire.

He’s hopeful other programs like a potential gun buyback program could help reduce incidents going forward.

“You can turn that gun in and not be charged for any crime,” said Moore. “And you also get a stipend on it. That’s what I would like to see. I’m calling for all hands on deck with this now. Red flags have been coming up for months now in our city and we need to stop.”

The Florence Police Department will be holding a Unity Day event for the community on Saturday as a way for the people to build better trust with law enforcement officers.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Levy Park.

