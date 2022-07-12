Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement respond to reported wallaby in neighborhood

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A possible wallaby was spotted in a Gastonia neighborhood on Monday.

A video sent to WBTV shows what looks like a wallaby or kangaroo hopping around the Lineberger Park neighborhood.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement responded to the neighborhood and found the person responsible for the animal, who says it is a wallaby. Officials will look to confirm and follow up on this.

Gaston County captain Matt Hensley said specialists are making sure they get the animal to a place where it belongs and is taken care of.

Hensley says the animal didn’t cause any problems or trouble and was just hanging out in the yard.

Bryan Southers lives in the neighborhood where the wallaby was spotted. He spoke to WBTV about what he saw Monday.

“It was a daggone wallaby or kangaroo or whatever it was sitting there and I just had to look at it, turn around real slow, and it looked back and I was like, ‘this can’t be real’. And all the sudden it started hopping off and I caught a bunch of live photos and videos of it. It was the trippiest thing I’ve seen,” explained Southers.

