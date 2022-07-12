FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather pattern, humidity increases through the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for daily rain chances and the return of summer humidity for the rest of the week.

TODAY

That stalled out front to our south has dissipated and southerly winds will return today, increasing the temperatures, humidity and rain chances as we head into the afternoon hours today.

Highs will remain warm today with plenty of humidity. (WMBF)

The good news? We get a brief break from the rain this morning before we see showers and storms develop across the beaches. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s on the beaches and for the inland areas.

As onshore flow become more common this afternoon, chances for showers and storms will begin to move in from the ocean and increase along the Grand Strand and inland locations. The highest rain chance today will be for the beaches this afternoon at 40%. Inland locations will have a 30% chance of a shower or storm.

The best rain chances today will remain along the beaches today. (WMBF)

Locally heavy rainfall and lightning are possible in any storm that develops this afternoon. Thankfully, those storms will settle down as we lose the daytime heating.

REST OF THE WEEK

If you take today’s forecast and copy and paste it for the rest of the week, it’s pretty fair to assume the forecast will verify in most locations. Expect a more active sea breeze for the middle and end of the week, allowing for showers and storms to develop each day this week. The only difference? We’ll hold onto a better chance for storms inland as we go through the end of the work week.

Highs on Wednesday will be at their warmest. We’ll reach the lower 90s for both the beaches and the inland locations. By the time we get into Thursday and Friday, humidity will remain high but the coverage in showers and storms should keep those temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.

Highs will remain warm and the muggy meter will be high through the end of the week. Showers and storms continue each day. (WMBF)

While some days will feature better rain chances than other, each day this week will feature plenty of heat and humidity. It’s not a washout forecast but there will be some much-needed rainfall for those locations still dealing with a drought. When all is said and done, 1-3″ of rain looks likely through the weekend forecast.

Rain totals when all is said and done will remain 1-3" through the weekend. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.