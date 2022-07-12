Deputy involved in crash while responding to call in Florence County, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County deputy was involved in a crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Maj. Mike Nunn said around 8 p.m. Monday, the deputy was on his way as backup for another unit when he hit a light pole near Howe Springs Road and South Irby Street, which is near South Florence High School.

Nunn added that the deputy was checked out at the hospital and has been released.

