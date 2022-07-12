Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputy involved in crash while responding to call in Florence County, sheriff’s office says

(SOURCE: WMBF News)
(SOURCE: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County deputy was involved in a crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Maj. Mike Nunn said around 8 p.m. Monday, the deputy was on his way as backup for another unit when he hit a light pole near Howe Springs Road and South Irby Street, which is near South Florence High School.

Nunn added that the deputy was checked out at the hospital and has been released.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolished motel in North Myrtle Beach to turn into a city parking lot
Demolished North Myrtle Beach motel replaced with parking lot devastates locals
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Conway deadly apartment shooting:
Community shocked, saddened after Conway man killed in weekend shooting at apartment complex
Baby feet.
Newborn girl safely surrendered at S.C. hospital; 4th one in 2022

Latest News

Emillio Robinson
Judge defers bond for Anderson Mall shooter to later date
Lake City park
Lake City’s new budget includes clean water, rec center, housing improvement projects
File Graphic
Police: Fight led to shooting in Georgetown area; 1 hurt
The best rain chances today will remain along the beaches today.
FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather pattern, humidity increases through the week