Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Competency hearing set for Georgetown man accused in shooting deaths of man, stepdaughter

Tysheem Walters III
Tysheem Walters III((Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A competency hearing will be held Thursday for the man authorities said shot and killed a man and his stepdaughter.

Ty Sheem Walters III is accused of murdering Nick Wall and Laura Anderson during a reported fight over a crash.

Authorities said Walters and Wall were driving on Highway 521 when Wall slowed down to turn into a driveway and was hit by Walters’ vehicle. 

An altercation then occurred after the accident, resulting in the shooting, investigators said. 

Authorities said Walters also shot a third victim, Paul McConnell.

The suspect also bludgeoned the man with the same firearm about his head and face, arrest warrants state. 

Walters is charged with two counts of murder and a count of attempted murder. 

The 15th Circuit Solicitor, Jimmy Richardson, told WMBF News the competency hearing for Walters will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Ronald Hazzard, the public defender appointed to Walters, filed a motion for the hearing. 

According to Richardson, if the judge believes a defendant cannot stand trial in a competency hearing, the defendant will undergo an assessment.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolished motel in North Myrtle Beach to turn into a city parking lot
Demolished North Myrtle Beach motel replaced with parking lot devastates locals
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
Conway deadly apartment shooting:
Community shocked, saddened after Conway man killed in weekend shooting at apartment complex
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
1 injured, lanes closed after vehicle vs. tree crash in Conway
1 injured, lanes closed after vehicle vs. tree crash in Conway

Latest News

The South Carolina Supreme Court has disbarred former attorney Alex Murdaugh, based, the ruling...
SC Supreme Court disbars Murdaugh
Cheddar, a rare orange lobster, was discovered at Red Lobster in Florida. She now has a home at...
Rare orange lobster discovered at Red Lobster has new home at Ripley’s in Myrtle Beach
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap