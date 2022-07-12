Competency hearing set for Georgetown man accused in shooting deaths of man, stepdaughter

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A competency hearing will be held Thursday for the man authorities said shot and killed a man and his stepdaughter.

Ty Sheem Walters III is accused of murdering Nick Wall and Laura Anderson during a reported fight over a crash.

Authorities said Walters and Wall were driving on Highway 521 when Wall slowed down to turn into a driveway and was hit by Walters’ vehicle.

An altercation then occurred after the accident, resulting in the shooting, investigators said.

Authorities said Walters also shot a third victim, Paul McConnell.

The suspect also bludgeoned the man with the same firearm about his head and face, arrest warrants state.

Walters is charged with two counts of murder and a count of attempted murder.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor, Jimmy Richardson, told WMBF News the competency hearing for Walters will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Ronald Hazzard, the public defender appointed to Walters, filed a motion for the hearing.

According to Richardson, if the judge believes a defendant cannot stand trial in a competency hearing, the defendant will undergo an assessment.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.