City of Myrtle Beach issues record number of building permits over past year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The number of building permits issued by the city of Myrtle Beach over the past year hit record numbers.

For the fiscal year, which ended June 30, the city issued 9,018 building permits of all kinds, which is a new record for either a fiscal or calendar year.

The construction value for all the permits issued totaled over $565 million, which is the second-highest yearly amount on record. The 2005 calendar year holds the record with $573 million.

The permits were issued for the following in Myrtle Beach:

762 new single-family homes (which is another new record, according to the city)

1 new multi-family residence

56 new commercial buildings

108 swimming pools

335 fences

177 commercial signs

34 awnings

21 mobile homes

