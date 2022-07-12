Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

City of Myrtle Beach issues record number of building permits over past year

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The number of building permits issued by the city of Myrtle Beach over the past year hit record numbers.

For the fiscal year, which ended June 30, the city issued 9,018 building permits of all kinds, which is a new record for either a fiscal or calendar year.

The construction value for all the permits issued totaled over $565 million, which is the second-highest yearly amount on record. The 2005 calendar year holds the record with $573 million.

The permits were issued for the following in Myrtle Beach:

  • 762 new single-family homes (which is another new record, according to the city)
  • 1 new multi-family residence
  • 56 new commercial buildings
  • 108 swimming pools
  • 335 fences
  • 177 commercial signs
  • 34 awnings
  • 21 mobile homes

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolished motel in North Myrtle Beach to turn into a city parking lot
Demolished North Myrtle Beach motel replaced with parking lot devastates locals
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
Conway deadly apartment shooting:
Community shocked, saddened after Conway man killed in weekend shooting at apartment complex
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
1 injured, lanes closed after vehicle vs. tree crash in Conway
1 injured, lanes closed after vehicle vs. tree crash in Conway

Latest News

1 hurt in shooting in Darlington County; deputies investigating
While responding to a shooting, Myrtle Beach police officers said they came across a crash near...
Warrant: Suspect chased, shot victim in downtown Myrtle Beach shooting
Highs will remain warm and the muggy meter will be high through the end of the week. Showers...
FIRST ALERT: Becoming warm and humid tomorrow with rain chances sticking around
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh, according to attorney