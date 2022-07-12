Submit a Tip
Avoid Hwy 90, McCown Dr
1 injured, lanes closed after vehicle vs. tree crash in Conway(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A section of Highway 90 in Conway road is closed after a vehicle hit a tree Monday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid the area of Hwy 90 and McCown Drive.

Lanes of traffic are currently closed after a vehicle overturned after hitting a tree.

One person is being transported to the hospital with injuries.

HCFR was dispatched to the call at 8:22 p.m.

Please avoid the area for the safety of the crews on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

