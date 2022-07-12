1 injured, lanes closed after vehicle vs. tree crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A section of Highway 90 in Conway road is closed after a vehicle hit a tree Monday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid the area of Hwy 90 and McCown Drive.

Lanes of traffic are currently closed after a vehicle overturned after hitting a tree.

One person is being transported to the hospital with injuries.

HCFR was dispatched to the call at 8:22 p.m.

Please avoid the area for the safety of the crews on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

