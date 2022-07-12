Submit a Tip
1 hurt in shooting in Darlington County; deputies investigating

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that hurt one person.

Deputies responded around 9:45 p.m. Monday to Spring Valley Drive, off McIver Road, after receiving about gunshots in the area.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies said they found spent shell casings in the road.

They also discovered that a victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle and was treated for minor injuries.

No word on if any arrests have been made in the case.

Check back with WMBF News on this developing story.

