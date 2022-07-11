Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

WATCH: Railway workers injured in Columbia train derailment

Crews worked through the day Monday, July 11, 2022 to clear a train derailment that sent two...
Crews worked through the day Monday, July 11, 2022 to clear a train derailment that sent two people to the hospital in Columbia.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A train derailment sent two people to the hospital in Columbia Monday. A representative from Norfolk Southern said three locomotives and three cars derailed Monday morning. The train was traveling from Atlanta to Charleston.

A train derailed Monday morning in Columbia and sent at least two people to the hospital.
A train derailed Monday morning in Columbia and sent at least two people to the hospital.(Columbia Fire Department)

The Columbia Fire Department said the crash happened Monday morning at around 8:20 a.m. close to Longwood Rd near Shop Rd. First responders reported two railway employees were taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

The railway is currently shut down while crews work to clear the scene. Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said the crash caused a fuel spill in the rural area around the site. It is currently contained.

At around 11:30 a.m. Norfolk Southern released a statement on the crash,

“Norfolk Southern is grateful to the first responders in Columbia for their quick response and taking care of our crew who remain at a local hospital. We have responded to the scene with additional personnel and partners to begin the clean-up and repairs to reopen the track, and appreciate the public’s patience during this process.”

A representative with the company said Monday’s derailment happened after a Norfolk Southern train collided with an already derailed locomotive that was in the way. It is currently estimated the site could take 12 to 24 hours before traffic could begin moving through.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway and will be reported to the Federal Railroad Administration.

A train derailment Monday morning happened near Longwood Drive in Columbia.
A train derailment Monday morning happened near Longwood Drive in Columbia.(Columbia Fire Department)

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Injuries reported in shooting at Conway apartment complex, police investigating
Vehicle overturns in Little River crash, no one hurt
The lawsuit alleges the resort did not warn residents how windy it was that day, either.
Lawsuit: Woman’s face ‘shattered’ by unanchored beach umbrella at Isle of Palms Resort
Downed tree blocks road in Galivants Ferry
Downed tree blocks road in Galivants Ferry
Newly obtained dashcam footage shows a brand new look at the scene and the law enforcement...
New dashcam video shows scene, law enforcement presence after downtown Charleston mass shooting

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach church’s ‘blessing box’ aims to help less fortunate, homeless
MGN
Man, woman plead guilty to distributing heroin in Horry County
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video show kids “hitting the dirt” after gunfire at Wilson Little League championships
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson
Police looking for armed, dangerous man wanted for shooting at Anderson Mall