Suspect wanted for murder considered armed and dangerous, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office says

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man wanted for attempted murder.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for Timonte Ykwon Purvis, 22, of Laurel Hill, NC.

On Saturday, deputies responded to 4081 Old Wire Road. in Laurel Hill after reports of shots fired.

Deputies on the scene found on male who had been shot one time. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

SCSO says Purvis has been charged with firs degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Sheriff’s Office says Purvis is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please contact the Scot County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385. You may also remain anonymous by submitting tips via Crime Stoppers at 910-266-8146.

