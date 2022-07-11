Submit a Tip
Police investigate deadly shooting at Florence home

Image courtesy of MGN.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 800 block of Commander Street.

When police arrived, they said they found one person dead outside of the home. The person has not been identified.

The Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call LCpl. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191 or email at jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com

