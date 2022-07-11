Submit a Tip
‘Plummet at the pump’: Myrtle Beach area gas prices fall 14 cents

This picture depicts the octanes of gasoline at a gas pump(MGN Online)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach area gas prices continue to drop, bringing more relief to drivers.

GasBuddy reported on Monday that prices have fallen 14 cents in the Myrtle Beach area over the last week, averaging $4.12 per gallon.

The cheapest station in the Grand Strand stands at $3.89 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.75, according to GasBuddy.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gas has fallen 12 cents per gallon, averaging $4.66.

The national average has dropped for 27 days in a row, making it the longest decline in gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020.

“We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we’re not completely out of the woods yet - we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The average price of gas in the Palmetto State is $4.14, while in North Carolina the average stands at $4.30.

