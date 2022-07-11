Newborn girl safely surrendered at S.C. hospital; 4th one in 2022

GREER, S.C. (WMBF) – For the fourth time this year, a newborn was safely surrendered in South Carolina.

The baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law, which gives a person 60 days to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location such as a hospital, fire station or house of worship. A person who safely abandons a newborn can’t be prosecuted for abandonment under the law.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services said a baby girl was born on July 7 and surrendered to Greer Memorial Hospital in Spartanburg County that same day.

Under Daniel’s Law, Spartanburg County DSS took custody of the child and she has been placed with a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on Aug. 29 at the Spartanburg County Courthouse.

