Myrtle Beach man faces several charges in child sexual exploitation case

Lee Cook
Lee Cook(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man faces up to 90 years in prison if convicted in a sexual exploitation case.

Authorities arrested 30-year-old Lee Cook in connection with sexual exploitation of a minor case.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to cook.

Authorities said he was distributing files of child sexual abuse material.

Cook was arrested on June 29 and is charged with nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

He is currently out of jail on home detention, according to online records.

Cook was previously convicted on related charges in 2020. Those charges are listed on the public index as “dismissed/disposed”

According to court records, Cook pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree on August 12, 2020.

He was sentenced to 10 years, but that sentence was suspended to five years of probation, and he was added to the sex offender registry.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

