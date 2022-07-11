Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach church’s ‘blessing box’ aims to help less fortunate, homeless

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Saint Philip Lutheran Church in Myrtle Beach recently added a “blessing box” to help local people in need.

The idea came from church member Shanna Cisson, who was inspired after seeing similar boxes in the Charleston area.

The project was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Cisson says she’s glad to finally be able to help.

“If we can help you with one meal, then that’s fabulous,” she said.

Several members build the box from scratch and set it at the church Sunday on 63rd Avenue North.

Dedication and blessing of St. Philip’s Blessing Box

Posted by St. Philip Lutheran Church, Myrtle Beach on Sunday, July 10, 2022

On Sunday morning, churchgoers officially opened the blessing box for anyone that passes by.

The blessing box provides donations such as canned food, toiletries and other necessities. The church also built a food pantry in case there’s no space inside the box people can get more food inside.

Members of the church want to make sure no one goes hungry in Myrtle beach.

“We are sensitive to food insecurities,” said Cisson. “But it has always been around. But with the pandemic and food shortages, our church has been sensitive with the needs of our community.”

The church also offers a free meal to anyone once a month.

Click here for more information.

