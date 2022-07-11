Man, woman plead guilty to distributing heroin in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced two people who admitted to selling drugs in and around Horry County.

Dan Spivey, 42, of Conway and Jasmine McKenith, 32, of Nicholas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances.

Evidence showed that the pair sold drugs around Horry County for several years.

During the course of the investigation, authorities discovered that Spivey was held accountable for more than one kilogram of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl. They said McKenith was in charge of more than six kilograms of heroin.

A judge sentenced Spivey to 10 years in federal prison, while McKenith was sentenced to four years in federal prison.

Four other co-defendants in the case were sentenced earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.