Lekker Eats in Myrtle Beach has a brand new summer menu

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Lekker Eats in Myrtle Beach prides themselves on offering delicious, quality menu items that are actually good for you.

We loved taste testing our way through their new summer menu, learning some secrets in the kitchen, talking catering, and so much more.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

