FIRST ALERT: More clouds to start the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A stalled out front to our south will be responsible for the additional cloud cover to start off the work week. It’s still going to be humid with daily rain chances for the week ahead.

TODAY

Thankfully the front responsible for the soggy Sunday has moved to our south and allowed the main axis of rain to sit over the Atlantic. This is expected for a good portion of the day today and will keep the clouds in early to start off Monday.

Highs today will remain on the cooler side. We’ll see temperatures reach the lower 80s on the Grand Strand today with the low-mid 80s inland.

A mix of sun and clouds today with a 20% chance of a shower. (WMBF)

A few showers will still remain possible today with the stalled out front so close to our area. We did get to take the rain chances down though. We’ll keep it at 20% today with a mix of sun and clouds by this afternoon/evening.

TOMORROW

Moisture will linger around that stalled out front to our south and keep rain chances around for the forecast on Tuesday. This will result in another round of isolated showers and storms for Tuesday with highs warmer into the middle 80s for the beaches and the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. Overall, a typical pattern with any activity in the afternoon on radar.

Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower at 20% tomorrow. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

Increasing moisture will be the name of the game for the rest of the week with winds returning from the south. This will bring in warmer temperatures and humidity. Highs will range from the mid-upper 80s on the beaches with the upper 80s to lower 90s inland.

Scattered showers and storms will arrive LATE Wednesday and throughout the rest of the week. Each afternoon, it seems that the coverage in showers and storms will get fairly larger, eventually leading to a 40% chance of showers and storms by Thursday-Saturday.

There’s no pattern that says widespread rain is likely however we will need to keep an eye each afternoon on those cells that may move over the same areas each afternoon. Those will be where the higher rain totals will reside and some minor flooding issues could develop with locally heavy rainfall expected in any storms that form each afternoon.

Rain chances increase with more humidity for the end of the week. (WMBF)

