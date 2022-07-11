Demolished North Myrtle Beach motel replaced with parking lot devastates locals

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach demolished the Tricia Lyn Motel, part of the Grand Strand and the Helsel family since 1979.

Construction workers started the demolition a week ago while many stood by, watching the building turn to rubble.

The city purchased the property for $2.6 million in December 2021.

The demolition and construction work cost $127,500 and can take up to three weeks.

Construction crews worked all day going through debris that, for some, are memories.

Tourists and residents grab bricks and planks of wood for keepsakes. Some documented the demolition.

Many people are devastated to see the Tricia Lynn motel being demolished.



I’ve seen several people grab bricks to keep it as a memento.



This evening, I’ll talk more about what the motel means to people in North Myrtle beach as well as the new plans in place. @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/AzCcncYB6s — Natasha Laguerre (@natasha_laguer) July 11, 2022

“It’s just a new chapter. It’s very sad and seeing it come down... very emotional,” said Rebecca Richard, the daughter of the previous owner of the motel.

She made friends and family while visiting her parent’s workplace. She had birthday parties, and family weddings and even passed along the tradition to her children. Now, that chapter of her lie comes to an end as the building comes down.

“It’s a heartbreak for me but for my parents, it’s a new stage of their lives,” said Richard.

The city plans to build a parking lot where the hotel stood, hoping to relieve some of the parking issues tourists and locals face.

“It’s hard to find parking any kind of parking paid or public in North Myrtle Beach because it’s growing so fast,” said Donald Graham, spokesperson for the city of North Myrtle Beach. “Not just tourists, for people who live here,”

Once the rubble is cleaned up the lot will be placed with a temporary parking lot made with coquina.

This fall, the city will have a bidding process to build the permanent parking space.

Both the temporary parking lot and the permanent parking lot will be city-owned and paid parking.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.