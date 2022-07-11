Submit a Tip
Coroner’s office: Conway man killed in weekend shooting at apartment complex

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A shooting over the weekend at an apartment complex in Conway turned deadly, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The Conway Police Department said officers responded around 11:15 p.m. Saturday to the Shady Moss Apartments on Highway 378.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 32-year-old Christopher Mitchell of Conway was hurt in the shooting and taken to the hospital, where he died about an hour later, just after midnight Sunday.

It’s still unclear at this point if any other people were hurt in the shooting.

Conway police are searching for a vehicle of interest, described as a dark-colored SUV similar to a Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 843-248-1790.

