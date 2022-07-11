Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

15-year-old killed when pontoon boat hits group of swimmers on Missouri lake, officials say

The accident happened on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, a popular tourist destination.
The accident happened on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, a popular tourist destination.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A 15-year-old girl was killed in a boating accident in Missouri on Sunday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Water Patrol.

Officials said a 62-year-old driver of a pontoon boat hit a group of swimmers on Table Rock Lake and then hit a rock bluff.

The accident killed a 15-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy was treated for minor injuries.

The victims’ names were not released because they are minors. The driver of the boat was uninjured.

The Missouri State Water Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injuries reported in shooting at Conway apartment complex, police investigating
Vehicle overturns in Little River crash, no one hurt
Newly obtained dashcam footage shows a brand new look at the scene and the law enforcement...
New dashcam video shows scene, law enforcement presence after downtown Charleston mass shooting
Downed tree blocks road in Galivants Ferry
Downed tree blocks road in Galivants Ferry
Cold front pushes off to sea
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances linger tonight through tomorrow morning

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach church’s ‘blessing box’ aims to help less fortunate, homeless
Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.
Prime Day sales kick off Tuesday
Coroner’s office: Conway man killed in weekend shooting at apartment complex
President Joe Biden signs gun control legislation passed in the House June 25. (POOL)
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news...
UN expects world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15