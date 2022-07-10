Submit a Tip
Vehicle overturns in Little River crash, no one hurt

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - No injuries were reported after a vehicle overturned in Little River on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 57 and Gause Lane at around 4:45 p.m. after reports of the crash.

As of around 5:15 p.m., one lane of traffic is closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

