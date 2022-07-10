SCHP: 1 killed after truck drives past stop sign, collides with vehicle in Dillon County
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash Saturday night in Dillon County, according to an official.
Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 8:25 p.m. on Highway 9 in the area of Harlee’s Bridge Road, near the Little Rock community.
Miller said a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck was heading south on Harllee’s Bridge Road when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck a 2018 Buick sedan.
A front-seat passenger inside the Buick died as a result of the crash.
It’s unclear if charges will be filed.
No other details were immediately available.
