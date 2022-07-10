SCHP: 1 killed after truck drives past stop sign, collides with vehicle in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash Saturday night in Dillon County, according to an official.

Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 8:25 p.m. on Highway 9 in the area of Harlee’s Bridge Road, near the Little Rock community.

Miller said a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck was heading south on Harllee’s Bridge Road when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck a 2018 Buick sedan.

A front-seat passenger inside the Buick died as a result of the crash.

It’s unclear if charges will be filed.

No other details were immediately available.

