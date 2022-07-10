Submit a Tip
Injuries reported in shooting at Conway apartment complex, police investigating

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting late Saturday in Conway.

The Conway Police Department said officers responded to the Shady Moss Apartments on Highway 378 at around 11:15 p.m.

It’s unclear how many people were hurt or the severity of their injuries. As of around midnight Sunday, officials said the scene was secure.

Police are also searching for a vehicle of interest, described as a dark-colored SUV similar to a Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 843-248-1790.

The Conway Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue assisted officers at the scene.

