Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit Florence

(WVIR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in the Pee Dee later this month.

Florence Baptist Temple and the Florence County Republican Party recently announced Pence will be speaking at the church on July 20 at 7 p.m.

According to an event description on Facebook, the former vice president will be talking about “The Post-Roe World.” It is also open to the public.

Doors for the event will open at 6 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

