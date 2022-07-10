Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in the Pee Dee later this month.

Florence Baptist Temple and the Florence County Republican Party recently announced Pence will be speaking at the church on July 20 at 7 p.m.

According to an event description on Facebook, the former vice president will be talking about “The Post-Roe World.” It is also open to the public.

Doors for the event will open at 6 p.m.

