Florence store clerk shot in attempted armed robbery, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police said a store clerk was shot after an attempted armed robbery in the Pee Dee early Sunday.

The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the incident at the On The Go convenience store on Palmetto Highway at around 5:20 a.m.

Officers at the scene found the clerk shot inside the store after suspects demanded money. Police treated them at the scene until EMS arrived.

They were taken to the hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

Police later learned two men armed with handguns entered the store, while a third suspect was waiting outside.

One of the men in the store was described as wearing a camouflage jacket, black jeans, gloves and a face mask. The other was reportedly wearing all black along with a hoodie with an orange design on it.

Officers also said the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan after the failed attempt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

