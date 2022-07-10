FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase throughout the day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A weak cold front will help us cool us off from the heat by bringing scattered showers and storms today.

TODAY

For folks heading off to church Sunday morning, you might want to keep an umbrella on hand with you. We’ll continue to see on and off showers throughout the day, with a better chances of seeing widespread rain by late morning through early afternoon. With the on and off rain, this is going to keep our temperatures in the low to mid 80s across the Pee Dee. Overall the severe threat is low, but at times we will see heavy downpours with frequent lightning.

Rain chances increase (WMBF)

TONIGHT

The cold front will slowly continue to push off to see, this will keep our rain chances for tonight. The Grand Strand will have a better chance in seeing rain tonight compared to our inland area. Overnight lows are going to drop in the low 70s across the Pee Dee.

Cold front brings rain chances tomorrow (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Rain chances will linger through tomorrow morning as the cold front continues to move out to sea. Spotty showers are likely in the morning hours with mostly cloudy skies however, we are expecting drier conditions this afternoon. Highs are going to reach in the 80s in the Grand Strand and mid 80s inland.

RAIN CHANCES STICKING AROUND

Southwest winds will return to the Pee Dee by Tuesday and its going to be around for the rest of the work week. This will help bring in warmer temperatures and humidity, which means one thing.... We’ll continue to have chances for pop up storms. This will continue throughout the work week. Besides the pop-up storms, our next weather system won’t arrive till the end of the week

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.