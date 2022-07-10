Submit a Tip
Downed tree blocks road in Galivants Ferry(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A section of an Horry County road is closed after a tree fell Sunday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid the area of Dog Bluff Road and Jordanville Road in Galivants Ferry.

HCFR added that the tree also took down a power line in the area. Utility crews are at the scene.

As of 6 p.m., it’s unclear when the road will be cleared.

The incident comes as lines of showers and storms moved into the area Sunday, causing a number of power outages.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also in the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

