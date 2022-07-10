CCU student showcases Horry Country’s history with Korean War through eyes of missing soldier

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Inside the Horry County Museum, you will find displays of names of American soldiers from the area who fought in the nation’s most important conflicts.

However, one war not represented at the museum is the Korean War.

So, the museum invited a pair of Coastal Carolina University students to explain how that point in time links back to Horry County, as well as South Carolina as a whole.

“The Korean War can sometimes be known as ‘The Forgotten War,’” said CCU graduate student Brogan Will. “Where the story for those who fought it has really never been told. That’s what we want to do today, try to bring it to light.”

Will and Nicholas Gallagher were both Prince Fellows at CCU and conducted research on Horry County during the Korean War.

Specifically, Will’s project examined the life, death and repatriation of MSgt. Ernest Grainger, a soldier from the war who went missing in action in until his remains were returned in 2012.

Grainger’s great-niece, Jody Mishoe, was in attendance Saturday watching as her uncle’s story was told during a presentation.

“Having to grown up hearing about Uncle Ernest as missing in action all of my life,” she said. “We grew up never really knowing if he was dead or alive. It was such an honor for them to memorialize him this way. It kind of makes the Korean War more real to my generation and generation younger than me.”

Will’s goal is to share this piece of history in a classroom environment for high school students.

“Understanding our local history helps us understand how we came to be and why things are the way they are,” he said. “It helps us understand who we are as people.”

