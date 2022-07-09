Robeson County man accused of attacking neighbor’s dog, facing charges

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing charges after deputies say he attacked a neighbor’s dog while they weren’t home.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened July 1 at a home on Porter Drive, just outside Lumberton.

Deputies said the suspect, 36-year-old Bulmaro Santos-Sanchez, drug a female German Shephard that was nursing puppies from the home and later cut its throat. The attack was apparently in retaliation for the dog allegedly attacking chickens at Sanchez’s home.

“It is difficult to imagine how anyone could drag an animal like this and then cut its throat, leaving it to die without any feeling of guilt,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “There is no doubt that this dog was in much pain and suffering because of this callous act of violence.”

The dog’s injuries were immediately noticed by the owners when they returned and were reported to the sheriff’s office. The owners also had surveillance camera footage of the attack, according to officials.

Deputies said the dog is receiving treatment and is expected to recover.

Sanchez is charged with felony animal cruelty and also had other outstanding warrants.

He’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $560,000 bond and is expected to appear in court Monday.

