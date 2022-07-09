North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue makes moves to expand staff, stations

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An expansion of North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is underway after being delayed for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials.

The department is expanding its residency requirements for firefighters, who will no longer be restricted to having a primary residence within Horry County.

That residence can now be anywhere within a 50-mile radius of the city, which includes Georgetown, Marion, Dillon and Florence counties. The allowed area also stretches into Brunswick and Columbus counties in North Carolina.

North Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Chief Billy Floyd said this is to help fill vacancies within the department due to the recent demand.

He said the department received 15 calls in an hour, on July 4.

“Being able to increase that staffing adding more persons along does allow us to be able to minimize the amount of time that it takes somebody to get these calls to get back out like that,” said Floyd.

Bringing on more firefighters isn’t the only growth the department is working towards.

Floyd said two new fire stations are being built; one of which being Station 6, located at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex on Champions Boulevard.

The estimated cost of the project is around $25 million, but construction was put on pause due to the pandemic.

Floyd said the goal is to start the bidding process for the building later this year.

“It’s good to see that growth,” he said. “Good to see the department stay up with the growth of the community around us.”

