FIRST ALERT: Hot & Muggy today with rain chances sticking around this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s going to be a hot today, heat index in reaching over 100 degrees this afternoon with chances of pop up storms. However, A cold front will bring better chances for rain for the second half of the weekend.

TODAY

We start the day with partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s across the Pee Dee. Southwest winds will continue to funnel in warm and humid air. Highs are going to reach in the near 90 degrees throughout our area with heat index values reaching above 100 degrees. With this heat and humidity, we are going to have chances for pop up storms this afternoon.

Storms lingering this weekend (WMBF)

TONIGHT

A weak cold front will bring better rain chances this evening through tomorrow. The front is expected to move in the area late tonight and will exit our area by tomorrow morning. This is going to give us more chances to see showers and storms. We’re not expecting any severe weather with this system, but some isolated storms may produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Temperatures are going to stay mild tonight with overnight lows dropping in the mid 70s

TOMORROW

For folks heading off to church Sunday morning, you might want to keep an umbrella on hand with you. We’ll continue to see on and off showers throughout the day, with a better chances of seeing widespread rain by late morning through early afternoon. With the on and off rain, this is going to keep our temperatures in the low to mid 80s across the Pee Dee.

A weak cold front moves in tomorrow (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures are going to stay near normal for this time of the year with highs in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and upper 80s inland. However, the humidity is going to stick around which means so will our rain chances for afternoon pop up storms.

