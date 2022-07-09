‘Alcohol consumption zone’ proposed for downtown Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - You could soon be able to walk around with an alcoholic drink in your hand in parts of downtown Conway.

Officials are considering a “consumption zone” which would allow alcoholic beverages in designated parts of the city.

However, the change would mean an earlier “last call” time.

The plan was presented to Conway City Council during a special city workshop Tuesday. The zone would offer a pretty large amount of space for people to walk around with beer, wine or even a mixed drink.

If approved, the city is also looking to change last call times from 2 a.m. to midnight.

Some restaurants in the city say they’re all for the proposal, even if it means last call is a little earlier.

“I really like it and I don’t see it affecting us,” said Daeka Barbini, manager at Chanti’s.

Devin Parks, Director of Economic Development for the Conway Chamber of Commerce, said more people are starting to live in the downtown area and the order would help to create fewer noise-related issues.

“We want to maintain the livability in our downtown area and we feel a consumption zone would do just that,” said Parks.

He added that safety precautions and concerns were brought up by Conway Police Chief Dale Long during Tuesday’s meeting.

The current proposed zone also includes portions of the Riverwalk along with the heart of Downtown Conway.

The zone includes part of the Riverwalk and the heart if downtown Conway. (City of Conway)

Shawna Floyd loves making a stop in Conway and is all for a designated consumption zone even if she has to close a tab before midnight.

“I think it would be great and fun plus they always say nothing good happens after midnight,” she said.

As for Barbini, she says most restaurants in downtown Conway are making more off food and alcohol sales throughout the day compared to those sticking around just to drink a beer passed midnight.

“I think it will be great and keep our city safer,” she said.

The proposal would have to pass two votes from Conway City Council, with the first set for the council’s next meeting on July 18.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.