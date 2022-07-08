Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

VIDEO: Plane makes heart-stopping emergency landing on western NC highway

The Swain County Sheriff's Office released heart-stopping GoPro video of an emergency plane...
The Swain County Sheriff's Office released heart-stopping GoPro video of an emergency plane landing on Highway 74.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A heart-stopping emergency plane landing on a highway in Swain County was caught on camera and the video is going viral.

The Swain County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot’s GoPro recorded the incident Sunday on Highway 74.

No one was hurt in the landing, but the video shows the pilot narrowly avoiding power lines and cars on the highway.

The emergency aboard the aircraft is unclear, but the Swain County Sheriff commended the pilot on an “outstanding job” landing the plane safely.

“There were so many things that could have been catastrophic but they didn’t happen,” Sheriff Curtis Cochran said on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach
Business owners say new North Myrtle Beach ordinance puts small business in jeopardy
Sydney Devin McDougall
Horry County police searching for missing, endangered woman
The city of North Myrtle Beach is researching a way to control profanity-laced music that has...
Sky Bar owner sues city of North Myrtle Beach over noise ordinance
Atlantic Beach, which is the nation’s only Black owned beach, is experiencing a major boom in...
Atlantic Beach, nation’s only Black-owned beach, sees major growth
Cedric Locklear
Man charged after deputies find body of Robeson County woman

Latest News

Monkeypox ENC
DHEC confirms first cases of monkeypox infection in South Carolina
The Asian longhorned tick can be hard to spot.
Asian longhorned tick invasion tracked by DHEC, asking public for assistance
Earthquakes hit SC
Another earthquake shakes SC as longest swarm in recent history continues
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
1 teen dead, 1 teen charged with manslaughter after live-streamed shooting