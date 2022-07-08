Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

VIDEO: Deputy finds missing 81-year-old man alive in retention pond

A deputy in Florida pulled an 81-year-old man out of a retention pond after he reportedly went missing. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say they are thankful a deputy was able to help a man who went missing earlier this week.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on Tuesday of Deputy Steven Jones locating a missing 81-year-old man and pulling him to safety out of a retention pond.

The sheriff’s office reports there had been a concern for the man after he left his residence without his medication.

According to authorities, Deputy Jones and several more deputies waited with the man until Orange County Fire Rescue could transport him to a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach
Business owners say new North Myrtle Beach ordinance puts small business in jeopardy
Sydney Devin McDougall
Horry County police: Missing, endangered woman FOUND SAFE
Atlantic Beach, which is the nation’s only Black owned beach, is experiencing a major boom in...
Atlantic Beach, nation’s only Black-owned beach, sees major growth
The city of North Myrtle Beach is researching a way to control profanity-laced music that has...
Sky Bar owner sues city of North Myrtle Beach over noise ordinance
Cedric Locklear
Man charged after deputies find body of Robeson County woman

Latest News

VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue expanding resources
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue expanding resources
VIDEO: Surfside Beach police arrest suspect in July 3 burglary, sexual assault
VIDEO: Surfside Beach police arrest suspect in July 3 burglary, sexual assault
VIDEO: 5 in custody after 1 killed, 1 injured in Darlington County shooting
VIDEO: 5 in custody after 1 killed, 1 injured in Darlington County shooting
VIDEO: Grand Strand Humane Society hosting free pet adoption events in July
VIDEO: Grand Strand Humane Society hosting free pet adoption events in July
Mark Lazarus
Lazarus files appeal to South Carolina GOP in Horry County Council Chairman race