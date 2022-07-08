Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border

FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state...
FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican on Thursday claimed the enforcement powers of federal agents and pushing the legal boundaries of Texas’ escalating efforts to curb the rising number of crossings.

The federal government is responsible for enforcement of immigration laws. But for more than a year Texas has patrolled the border with an increasingly heavier hand.

Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard members to take migrants across the ports of entry and into Mexico.

The move raises questions over the training they have to detain and transport migrants and is likely to invite legal challenges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
North Myrtle Beach
Business owners say new North Myrtle Beach ordinance puts small business in jeopardy
Buoys on the Boulevard had to close on 4th of July after heavy downpours caused flooding in the...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding
A scam that has been using the names of law enforcement agencies across the state has now hit...
Horry County, Myrtle Beach police warn community about fake shirt scam
The city of North Myrtle Beach is researching a way to control profanity-laced music that has...
Sky Bar owner sues city of North Myrtle Beach over noise ordinance

Latest News

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of...
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
VIDEO: Horry County GOP votes to deny Lazarus appeal in Horry County Council Chairman race
VIDEO: Horry County GOP votes to deny Lazarus appeal in Horry County Council Chairman race
VIDEO: Horry County GOP votes to deny Lazarus appeal in Horry County Council Chairman race
VIDEO: Horry County GOP votes to deny Lazarus appeal in Horry County Council Chairman race