Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Surfside Beach police arrest suspect in July 3 burglary, sexual assault

Lotorey Jermaine Greene, Jr., 22,
Lotorey Jermaine Greene, Jr., 22,(Surfside Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Surfside Beach Police Department charged a Horry County man for kidnapping, burglary and the sexual assault of a woman in Surfside Beach on July 3.

With the assistance of the United States Marshal Service, Lotorey Jermaine Greene, Jr., 22, of the Deerfield community of Horry County was arrested near his home without incident.

Greene is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and loitering/prowling.

According to the report, at approximately 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred in the 600-block of South Ocean Blvd.

Initial reports indicated that an unidentified male entered the residence through an unlocked door and once inside the home, brandished a firearm to hold a female occupant against her will and sexually assault her before fleeing the residence.

Greene was previously arrested by the Surfside Beach Police Department on June 15, for two counts of breaking in autos, but was released on bond on June 16, 2022.

“We know that this incident has understandably shocked the conscience of the community,” Surfside Police Chief Hofmann said. “We are committed to bringing those to justice who invade our citizens’ right to feel safe in their homes.”

Greene was arrested by members of the US Marshals Task Force, comprised of federal officers and members of the Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Myrtle Beach Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies.

“Combining the technology of our town surveillance cameras with tips from our citizens, our dedicated officers and investigators worked tirelessly to successfully identify a suspect and secure arrest warrants,” said Hofmann.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Paul Regan at 843-913-6349 or the Surfside Beach Police Department at 843-913-6368, option 1.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach
Business owners say new North Myrtle Beach ordinance puts small business in jeopardy
Sydney Devin McDougall
Horry County police: Missing, endangered woman FOUND SAFE
Atlantic Beach, which is the nation’s only Black owned beach, is experiencing a major boom in...
Atlantic Beach, nation’s only Black-owned beach, sees major growth
The city of North Myrtle Beach is researching a way to control profanity-laced music that has...
Sky Bar owner sues city of North Myrtle Beach over noise ordinance
Cedric Locklear
Man charged after deputies find body of Robeson County woman

Latest News

5 in custody after 1 killed, 1 injured in Dalrington County shooting
5 in custody after 1 killed, 1 injured in Darlington County shooting
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
1 teen dead, 1 teen charged with manslaughter after live-streamed shooting
Chimere McWhite said her son had been smoking marijuana, sneaking outside and stealing her...
‘This could have been prevented’: Mother of 12-year-old suspect in fatal crash speaks out
Kendrick Jones, Keithan Chavis
2 arrested after deputies find cocaine in Robeson County