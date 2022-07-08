Surfside Beach police arrest suspect in July 3 burglary, sexual assault

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Surfside Beach Police Department charged a Horry County man for kidnapping, burglary and the sexual assault of a woman in Surfside Beach on July 3.

With the assistance of the United States Marshal Service, Lotorey Jermaine Greene, Jr., 22, of the Deerfield community of Horry County was arrested near his home without incident.

Greene is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and loitering/prowling.

According to the report, at approximately 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred in the 600-block of South Ocean Blvd.

Initial reports indicated that an unidentified male entered the residence through an unlocked door and once inside the home, brandished a firearm to hold a female occupant against her will and sexually assault her before fleeing the residence.

Greene was previously arrested by the Surfside Beach Police Department on June 15, for two counts of breaking in autos, but was released on bond on June 16, 2022.

“We know that this incident has understandably shocked the conscience of the community,” Surfside Police Chief Hofmann said. “We are committed to bringing those to justice who invade our citizens’ right to feel safe in their homes.”

Greene was arrested by members of the US Marshals Task Force, comprised of federal officers and members of the Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Myrtle Beach Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies.

“Combining the technology of our town surveillance cameras with tips from our citizens, our dedicated officers and investigators worked tirelessly to successfully identify a suspect and secure arrest warrants,” said Hofmann.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Paul Regan at 843-913-6349 or the Surfside Beach Police Department at 843-913-6368, option 1.

