SLED: Darlington County man accused of breaking into home with card, making threats in front of minor

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(piqsels)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County man faces multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home and threatening an adult and minor in person and via text.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said agents arrested 22-year-old Nicholas Vaughn Hodges on Saturday and charged him with first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic violence and unlawful communication.

Hodges allegedly threatened the victim over the phone on June 29, texting the victim, “I’mma **** you up, you keep doing this,” and “Cause you keep going behind my back taking him to see (info redacted) and I promise (information redacted) and you will get hurt.”

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office also reported that Hodges used a credit or debit card to unlock a door and enter the victims’ home around midnight on June 29. According to the report, the victim told Hodges not to come over.

Inside the victim’s home, Hodges was recorded allegedly threatening the victim in front of a minor, saying, “I wanna slam your head into the counter and watch your teeth go down your throat.”

He also is recorded allegedly saying, “I will beat the **** out of you,” also in front of the minor.

SLED said Hodges was booked at the Darlington County Detention Center as of Friday.

The case will be prosecuted by the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

