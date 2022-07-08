Ocean Blvd. closed in Georgetown County after 400-year-old tree downed

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The northbound lanes of Ocean Highway are currently closed due to a large downed tree by Litchfield by the Sea.

The downed live oak is causing traffic backup at Ocean Highway north of Willbrook Avenue as cars are rerouted through the nearby frontage road.

Midway Fire Rescue crews are responding to work on removing the tree.

Responders include the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Midway Fire Department and SC Highway Patrol.

No injuries have been reported.

Please avoid the area and use an alternative route to ensure the safety of crews on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

