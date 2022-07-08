Man dies in crash involving tractor in Marion County, coroner says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a wreck involving a tractor in the Pee Dee.

Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states the incident happened in the area of Church Street in Sellers at around 6:40 p.m.

Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray later confirmed a 71-year-old man died as a result of the incident.

Gray added the man was mowing grass with his tractor on the side of the road before it rolled underneath into a ditch, entrapping him.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

